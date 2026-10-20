Will there be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 3?

After a four-year wait for more Night City stories, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is finally out now on Netflix. If you've already raced through the 10-episode second season, you'll know that it's more open-ended than season 1, with (spoiler alert!) most of the main cast making it out of the season alive. This begs the question: could D., Roman, Talia, King and Capri return for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 3?
Nothing is confirmed (yet), but there's plenty we can infer and speculate about. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 has gone down well with critics, and audience excitement for the new season is hovering somewhere near the Crystal Palace, so we've no doubt that the appetite is there. As always, it will depend on whether showrunner Bartosz Sztybor and Studio Trigger have a story they want to tell.
So read on for our thoughts on whether there will be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 3, and what a third season could be about. But be warned: full spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 follow, so make sure you've seen the latest season in full before reading on, chooms.
Netflix, CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger have yet to confirm if Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will return for a third season. This isn't hugely surprising, as season 2 has only just released, and it took four years for the second season to hit screens after season one. However, we'd be surprised if a third season weren't a distinct possibility, as the show's connected anthology format means there are an infinite number of stories that could be told on the crime-ridden streets of Night City.
We also know that a live-action Cyberpunk movie is in the works (and will tell an original story), alongside a video game sequel to Cyberpunk: 2077. Work on these projects will undoubtedly be a high priority, so it's possible that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 3 could find itself on the back burner. We certainly hope not, however, as both seasons have been nova.
What could happen in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 3?
Due to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' anthology format, it makes predicting what could happen in a hypothetical third season very difficult, as in all likelihood it will feature an entirely new cast of characters. However, it's safe to assume any new season will feature a crew of anti-heroic edgerunners and netrunners taking the fight to all-powerful corps like Arasaka and Kang Tao.
If you've seen Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, you'll also know that many more characters make it out of this season alive than season one's bloodbath finale, so there's potential to pick up Roman, Talia, King and D.'s stories, if season 3 chooses to follow a more serialized route. The fate of D. and ultra-powerful construct Capri is left open-ended, and given what a game-changing effect Capri could have on the world of Cyberpunk, this thread is ripe for further exploration.
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And, of course, we'd love to see season 1's Night City legend David Martinez return. Like Cyberpunk 2077, Edgerunners 2 features Soulkiller – an experimental technology that allows a person's entire being to be stored on a biochip (aka The Relic). It's not a stretch to imagine that Arasaka has David's consciousness stored on an engram, given their interest in his exceptionally high cyberware capacity. In fact, it's possible that some of David may have made its way into Capri, who appears to be an amalgamation construct, though that's not fully confirmed.
When will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 3 come out? Speculation over a potential release date
This is pure speculation, but given timelines so far, if Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 3 happens, it may not release until late 2030. This is based on the fact that Edgerunners 2 released a full four years after season 1.
With any luck, we won't have to wait quite that long. Given that a live-action Cyberpunk movie and a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel are in the works, but almost certainly many years away, there may be a push for Edgerunners 3 to release sooner than later as a way to keep the franchise in the public consciousness. This is probably hopeful thinking on our part, however.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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