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On the road to Avengers: Doomsday, the multiverse is a touch too familiar. But back in 2022, our expectations were limitless as the walls broke down between several cinematic universes amid Disney's acquisition of Fox.
So, who better than the Sorcerer Supreme to tap into the magic of that concept alongside a handful of genius what-if castings and a deliciously evil villain in Scarlet Witch?
But even before cameras began rolling, there was an obvious issue. A movie called Multiverse of Madness has to live up to the promise of its title. The Doctor Strange sequel certainly delivered on that potential from the outset by installing Evil Dead and Spider-Man's Sam Raimi as director. Already, Marvel had a winning hand – and Raimi made it count. After Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home cracked open the door to alternate worlds inside the MCU, Doctor Strange 2 swept across planets and fired through different realities – ensuring a comic book movie played out, well, actually like a comic book for once. Groundbreaking, I know.
This being Sam Raimi, though, there's a playful mix of horror and heartache alongside the trippy visuals. Scarlet Witch may be the focus, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was propelled along by Stephen Strange's reluctance to let Rachel McAdams' Christine Palmer, the love of his life, go for good. This isn't Peter Parker and MJ's will they/won't they romance, but a more mature way for a hero to realize he doesn't always get the girl and hits harder than I expected upon a rewatch.
Worlds apart
On top of the emotion, there was a generous helping of fan service, largely thanks to Earth-838's Illuminati.
Patrick Stewart once again taking a seat as Professor Xavier feels especially welcome in the weeks since the actor's passing, while the rest of the group tasked with staving off multiversal threats – Captain Carter, Black Bolt, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel, Baron Mordo, and John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic – were a grab bag of fancasting favorites and second chances that harnessed the creative brilliance of the multiverse.
Welcome to Road to Doomsday, GamesRadar+'s weekly MCU rewatch series. Over 15 weeks, we'll be revisiting each Marvel movie and TV show on Disney's list of essential movies to watch ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, sharing our thoughts upon rewatching and deciphering what we can learn about the next Marvel mega-event from each entry. Why not relive some MCU highlights and watch along with us?
Elsewhere, Scarlet Witch is a strange case – no pun intended – in Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen openly admitted to being the only real authority to the movie's creatives about how her character arc went in WandaVision (she finished filming the Disney Plus series just days prior to production beginning on the Doctor Strange sequel). While the hunt for her children across realities made sense in theory, it becomes too huge of a leap for someone who was at least coming to terms with her losses by the end of her time in Westview.
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It all culminated in a death that was dramatically heavy, but left her family – and the audience – with too many loose ends and a gnawing sense of loss across Agatha All Along and VisionQuest.
But dead doesn't always mean dead in comic book movies. In the grand scheme of the MCU, Scarlet Witch's demise was keenly felt, even if we collectively knew it wasn't necessarily permanent.
The decision to retcon her inevitable revival into a way to entrench Doctor Doom's position as the next Big Bad of the multiverse was an inspired one.
Season of the witch
Enter Doctor Doom. In the VisionQuest post-credits scene, Robert Downey Jr.'s masked supervillain arrives at the ruins of the Darkhold Castle in Mount Wundagore to resurrect Wanda and claim her powers for his own twisted quest to save the multiverse. In one fell swoop, it makes the end of Multiverse of Madness and what comes next in Avengers: Doomsday all the more interesting – not least because we know just how powerful Scarlet Witch is in the MCU. Doom already has Hulk and Scarlet Witch on his side, with Spider-Man possibly on his radar too. Turning some of Marvel's most iconic heroes against the Avengers (via fair means or foul) would open up far more narrative possibilities than an all-against-Doom battle.
Then, there are the incursions. Admittedly, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' post-credits scene isn't all that memorable. Not yet, anyway. Charlize Theron's Clea showing up to tell Doctor Strange he needs to clean up some cosmic mess, though, at least allows Marvel Studios to retroactively act like incursions were present throughout the past half-decade's stories. The literal collision of universes is a big deal, with the Russos even describing it as a "profound" devastating event. Much like Scarlet Witch's arc and return, it's a neat piece of tidying-up for something that otherwise rang hollow.
As the joke goes, Kevin Feige can look you dead in the eye and tell you something was always the plan, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. That has never been more obvious – and better implemented – than in the connective tissue between Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Doomsday.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream now on Disney Plus, ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 in the US and 16 in the UK.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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