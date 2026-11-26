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The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday confirmed Steve Rogers's choice to go back in time to live with Peggy Carter in Avengers: Endgame kickstarts the plot of the new movie.
But, there's one timeline question I can't figure out: what does that mean for Old Steve Rogers? At the end of Endgame, Sam Wilson is given the shield by an elderly Steve, who grew old in the past with Peggy. So, if he actually had to return to the present to help fight Doctor Doom, shouldn't the old Steve have already lived through Doomsday?
It's a debate Marvel fans are having in the wake of the trailer, and nobody seems to agree.
"I keep going back and forth about this but probably? The only way for Doomsday Steve to have any stakes is if it's the same one, rather than a new branch variant created by Doom's disruption," thinks one Marvel fan.
"When Loki comes back and talks to him in the past, he created another timeline. The old Steve Rogers is a different Steve from the Doomsday, although they had the same starting point," says someone else.
"I'd be a little disappointed if he didn't. Seems like there's a fantastic opportunity to make this hit harder upon a rewatch. I personally wouldn't pass up the opportunity. It even goes as far to present that Sam Wilson survives and leads the new Avengers proudly," thinks another fan.
"My guess is No. Since Endgame explained that once something happened, it happened, and any change in the past will only create another timeline – meaning this old Steve gave Sam the shield, and only later they met in Doomsday – then this old Steve is but a variant of Doomsday Steve," is another person's theory.
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"Ig yes he went through all the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars yet he remained mute because he knew you can't change the future as it will branch a new timeline so he calmly accepted the truth and relaxed," speculates another person.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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