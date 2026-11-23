The Avengers: Doomsday final trailer is here, and it's all about Steve Rogers – from his personal sacrifice of leaving behind Peggy and their son, through to joining Thor and the OG X-Men in a battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
But the first minute or so of the trailer is riddled with inconsistencies about the one-time Captain America – and I think it's telling us more than it's letting on.
The opening seconds of the Doomsday trailer again shows the moment Steve and Peggy reunite in Endgame. Then, it has a montage of a clean-shaven Steve packing away his Captain America gear, holding his baby boy, and later teaching him how to ride a bike.
But the Steve we have seen so far – both in this trailer and elsewhere – shows him with longer hair and a beard, even right up to when the Fantastic Four rock up outside his doorstep.
Apart from telling us that Doomsday picks up with Steve and Peggy having a teenage son sometime in the early 1960s, it appears that the Fantastic Four aren't crossing the multiverse to meet him.
Instead, my theory is that Steve actually ended up visiting Peggy on Fantastic Four's Earth-828, a decision that caused much of the multiverse to collapse upon itself – and put Steve in Doom's sights.
"We didn't know those choices would have consequences," Steve Rogers says of the decision to travel through time in Avengers: Endgame to reclaim the Infinity Stones and use them against Thanos in the Battle for Earth.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Simply put, Steve Rogers' past and present actions are catching up to him. He shouldn't have gone back through time (on either occasion), he is potentially on the wrong Earth, and he has a son that should never have existed.
So, Avengers: Endgame's final dance could actually be the opening salvo to the universe ending – and caused the incursions (such as the worlds appearing in the sky in one Doomsday trailer moment) that is leading to the collapse of the universe. Good job, Steve.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.