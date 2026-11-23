The director of Marvel's scrapped Blade movie, Bassam Tariq, has reflected candidly on his time working on the movie.
The film was set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter, but it never actually made its way to screens.
"It was funny and strange to start casting and building without a proper script. You're sitting there and explaining to actors what their role will be, and they just have to believe you," he told The New Arab, when asked what his time in the studio system taught him.
"That's also very dangerous because if the text comes and it doesn't add up to what you were saying, your credibility gets completely shot," he continued. "All I have is my integrity, and I've been thinking about that a lot.
"If you're the bearer of bad news to your actors, but you're not the one making any of these decisions – and it's actually coming from a corporate entity – that's not a great way to be a director," he shared. "I know some people can take that and run with it, but I learned I was losing credibility with my actors, and it wasn't a healthy way to operate as a filmmaker."
Then, Tariq got even franker about the experience. "Life's too short to make shit films, so that was my big lesson: I have to have full control over my script," he said. "If we disagree, it's between them and me. It's quite sad because we had such high hopes for what we wanted to build."
However, he added that he was pleased Ryan Coogler's Sinners was able to make use of Ruth E. Carter's costumes, because that film "feels so much bolder than what we could have accomplished."
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Ali has also been very upfront about his thoughts on the movie failing to materialize. "That's a Kevin Feige question," he said when asked why the film didn't happen. "They had, as you said, a two-time Oscar winning actor under contract, and you got billions of dollars. That's a question for them, why it didn't happen. I don't mean anything personal to you, but I don't know why it did. To this day, I don't know why it didn't happen. I just know that Kevin said it was the biggest failure of his career, and I agree."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.