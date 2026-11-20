A fan-made recap of the entire Multiverse Saga has made its way online, and it's a pretty dang good one in case you don't have time to catch up before Avengers: Doomsday.
The video, which can be viewed below, takes all 15 of Disney Plus's suggested titles to watch in preparation for the upcoming film and turns them into a pretty snappy and concise 6-minute clip.
The titles include: X-Men, X2, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Loki (seasons 1 and 2), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: Brave New World, Deadpool & Wolverine, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Marvel's been pretty good lately about making sure that you don't need to watch earlier projects to understand brand-new ones. For example, Echo was easily the most standalone Marvel project, though it did lead into Daredevil: Born Again and Wilson Fisk's decision to successfully run for Mayor of New York City. In VisionQuest episode 1, Vision gives the audience a quick rundown of what happened to him in Avengers: Infinity War and WandaVision.
My personal recommendation? The only thing you really need to watch before Doomsday is Avengers: Endgame... and maybe Loki, so that you have a solid understanding of the TVA.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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