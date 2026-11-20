Somehow, Cyberleek returned. Now that GTA 6 is out and in players' hands, you might not think there would be much left to leak, but the group or individual behind the vegetarian pseudonym is now in the process of releasing an Xbox build of the game. That build could, Cyberleek threatens, turn into a PC version of GTA 6 in a matter of days.
"CL holds the full November 2026 build of Grand Theft Auto VI, and it is going out by torrent," Cyberleek says in a November 19 post captured by our friends at PC Gamer. "Now."
It's a typically dramatic message from the leaker, but early looks at the build from members of the hacking community suggest that the release is legit. It's just missing the main .EXE file needed to make it all go.
That executable is being "held on a countdown," Cyberleek claims. "Honest terms, as always: it is an Xbox build this time, not a PC build. CL does not care. This community will have it emulated inside a week, running far past 30fps. CL told you not to preorder for a reason. This is one of the reasons."
"Emulated" might be the wrong word, as no robust Xbox Series X/S emulators yet exist. But with recent advances in AI coding, getting console games playable on PC is starting to look downright trivial. Once a console game's been dumped, there's been little to stop a recompilation-based PC version from following, as we've seen with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.
In technical terms, of course, GTA 6 is a substantial leap over the Ocarina of Time remake, and recompilation devs might have a harder time getting a game driven by a massive open world and ray traced lighting running on PC at a playable frame rate. Regardless, once a pirated build is out there, an unofficial PC port is likely just a matter of time.
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There's reason to be skeptical of Cyberleek's claims since this is, after all, the same hacker who used the previous leaks as a way to pump up a $250,000 cryptocurrency grift. And yes, the crypto scam continues – Cyberleek says it'll release the executable early if its token reaches a $15 million market cap.
Still, Cyberleek says it'll make good on the release of the Xbox executable on November 23, regardless of the outcome of the crypto scheme. If that doesn't lead to a PC port, "CL will work to get a PS5 build." A bold sense of dedication at a time when other GTA leakers are becoming well aware of Rockstar's willingness to track them to the ends of the earth.
Check out our GTA 6 review to find out why it's a must-play masterpiece, or dig into our full GTA 6 guide if you're already making your way in Leonida.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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