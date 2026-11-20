Lawrence Sullivan, better known online as the 'Florida Joker,' has confirmed that he voices his lookalike in GTA 6. His character appears in an in-game viral social media video that shows his purple-haired homage confronting another man for stealing his look, knocking him out, and later being arrested.
Florida Joker, so called for his distinctive face tattoos and bright hair color, went viral after people spotted his mug shot online. His image apparently caught the eyes of people at Rockstar, as a similar-looking character appeared in the announcement trailer for GTA 6. Rockstar never confirmed that the purple-haired person was based on Sullivan, but the tattoos bore more than a few similarities to Sullivan's.
It appears Sullivan got his way, as he has now announced his involvement in GTA 6 in a video on social media where he says, "What's up? It's your boy Florida Joker, official voice actor on the GTA 6 game. For the last three years a lot of people were saying that I was not going to be in the game… but now it's time for me to s*** on them."
You can find Sullivan's name in the credits alongside the other voice actors for the game's 'local population.' His character appears in a Snapmatic clip where he gets in a fight with another local. After knocking the other guy out, you can hear Sullivan say, "Who the real one now b****. Take them fake tats off."
Seems that sometimes you can always get what you want.