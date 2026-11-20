After the Clean Up After Donnie GTA 6 mission, Donnie becomes a fence you can sell narcotics, marked notes, and jewelry to, all you have to do is drop them in the deposit box at his trailer in Key Lento. But with Brian also a fence, you may be wondering whether it's more beneficial to sell your goods to Donnie or Brian. While one may offer more lucrative rewards, all that glitters isn't necessarily gold in GTA 6.
Does Donnie or Brian pay more in GTA 6?
If you hover your cursor over a fencing location icon on the GTA 6 map, you can see the rate each respective fence is offering for narcotics, marked bills, and jewelry. In GTA 6 Chapter 1, Donnie (Donnie's Trailer) pays low for narcotics, and very low for jewelry and marked bills.
Brian (Brian's Lockup), on the other hand, pays very low for all three types of illicit products. As such, Donnie pays more than Brian for narcotics. For example, if you collect all the cocaine drops Cal tells you about after the Clean Up After Donnie mission and fence them, Donnie offers you $3,400, while Brian offers just $2,720. Do note that the time it takes for these payments to reach your mailbox can be impacted by any available missions.
Should you deposit to Donnie's Trailer or Brian's Lockup in GTA 6?
While Donnie pays more, Cal suggests you sell the cocaine drops you collect to Brian, by depositing them at Brian's Lockup in Key Lento. He doesn't say why, but he seems to know something you don't. You should listen to Cal and sell your goods to Brian as the events of a later mission, called Swamped, might impact any payments Donnie owes you in GTA 6 (be aware of major spoilers by following that link).
Note that if you sell to Brian and he seems to be taking his time to pay you, there may be an available Brian mission you must complete before your payment is sent to the mailbox at Jason's House.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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