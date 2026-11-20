At the time of writing, there's still a week to go until Black Friday. That doesn't matter though, because a full sweep of the best budget controllers I've ever tested is already seeing discounts. I think it's a common misconception that you can't get a decent pro controller without spending over $100. Granted, that might be the case among the very best PC controllers with Xbox and PS5 licensing, but the field of talent at the moment is just so deep.
TMR controllers, Hall effect ones, and pads that are compatible with Switch and Xbox are all found among the discounted bargains below. The only real gap, since I've geared this list toward options under $100, is PS5. If you're looking for a PS5 controller, or one of the best controllers for GTA 6, maybe click the highlighted text to see a list more tailored to you. Essentially, there's a smaller pool of PS5 controllers, and all of them tend to cost $200, which only brings their prices during discount season to $150.
You'll find some standouts already discounted for Black Friday, and all of them are worth buying to play any number of gaming genres. The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is there, the GameSir G7 Pro is discounted, and plenty are under $50, so there are great deals to be had.
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One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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