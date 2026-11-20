Lego's Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku set makes a big statement in a relatively small space as the first Dragon Ball set for the building product, and while one could argue that it perhaps plays it too safe, it's hard to fault the designers when the end result is this solid.
There's a lot of pressure on the first Lego set for any given franchise, doubly so when that franchise is something like Dragon Ball, the wildly popular anime and manga series starring Goku and all his amazing friends. Whatever impression that first set gives sets the tone for the entire line from that point forward. A poorly received initial set can be something of a death knell, dooming a line to clearance ranks and bargain bin consideration.
Thankfully, Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku (#11390) manages to impress.
Lego Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku features
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Price
$179.99 / £129.99
Ages
18+
Complexity
Moderate
Pieces
1,764
Minifigures
1
Build time
3-5hrs
Dimensions
H: 13in (32cm) / W: 11in (26cm) / D: 10in (24cm)
Item Number
#11390
This initial Dragon Ball set is actually fairly minimalistic when it comes down to it as it only features Shenron, a base for the model with a mountainous pillar, and a Goku minifigure. It's really meant as a display piece like many of the best Lego sets, and it sure meets that function.
At 1,764 pieces and an MSRP of $179.99, Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku makes for a relatively quick build (around three hours and change, and that's with me really taking my time) at a relatively decent price. While I often find the scale of these sort of presentation pieces to be either too small or too big, making at least one portion of it feel weirdly off, this specific one hits just the right size for the mystical dragon Shenron as compared to the Goku minifig. In short, it's just about right in all the ways that matter, especially if you take into consideration that this is also part of the often-licensed Lego Icons brand.
While in pieces, the build can look daunting especially if you're directly comparing it to the box, but the reality is that Shenron's body is largely a similar sort of construction that's just turned and twisted in different ways. The vast majority of my time building this set was slowly constructing little trains of Shenron's green scales and yellow underbelly, curving it slightly, and putting more Lego bricks on the curved areas to keep it in place. After that, it was just a matter of connecting the finished coils together while stopping it from being too unevenly balanced before fully completed.
Lego Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku design
The details across various aspects of the set go a long way. There's the various balls of Dragon Ball fame, of course, but the set explicitly puts the Four-Star Ball front and center — a completely understandable and appreciated bit of detail if you're at all familiar with the franchise. It's the most important one! But there are seven in total (on Earth (long story)) and it would have still been all right, though not perfect. As just one additional example of the designers paying close attention? The rock pillar Shenron wraps around is meant to be reminiscent of the mountains where Goku grew up.
Should you buy Lego Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku?
Trying to be objective, it's hard to know whether this is the sort of set that most people will want to drop around $200 on after tax. There are plenty of other ways to spend that money! But if Dragon Ball is meaningful to you, this is literally the only Lego option, and it helps that it's actually quite enjoyable to build without being overwhelming and honestly looks sharp in the end. It's genuinely difficult to not mutter some version of "dragon, dragon, rock the dragon" whenever I see it on the shelf, so that's a win in my book.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
Buy it if:
✅ You love Dragon Ball: I mean, obviously, right? It's the first Dragon Ball Lego set; how could you not.
✅ You like a good dragon: Even absent the franchise connection, Shenron is honestly a pretty solid dragon figure in his own right.
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer more involved builds: There's not a lot of play involved here, so if you're looking for a set that has more activity involved, it's best to look elsewhere.
❌ You don't like Dragon Ball: If you actively don't care for these characters, there's really no reason to bother with this set — even if you do like dragons more broadly.
How we tested Lego Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This review was made using a set provided by PR for review. For more info on our methods, see the GamesRadar+ guide to how we test products.
Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku was built over the course of three days and roughly five sittings. It's displayed on an office shelf with other figures, and looks very much at home.
I've long had experience with Lego, and reviewed much of the Animal Crossing line for GamesRadar+. I first caught Dragon Ball Z on Toonami as a kid, have watched more of it here and there as the years have gone on, and finished reading the entire manga (Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super) last year. I don't think I'd call myself a huge fan, but I'm certainly appreciative and well-versed.
Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.