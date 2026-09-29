Fans think leaked Lego Dragon Ball is so good it makes an earlier set look bad by comparison

The upcoming Lego Dragon Ball set has been leaked, and fans approve… even if they think it makes an earlier set look worse by comparison.
Reliable source BrickTap shared our first look at Lego Shenron & Goku via reddit, and supposed box art shows off the dragon (which was teased by Lego last week) in all its glory. Depicting the mythical creature curling around Dragon Balls while Goku hovers nearby on a cloud, the model seems to be an 18+ display model with over 1,700 pieces. According to the leak, this Lego Dragon Ball set will launch in November for $180.
Understandably, the community is comparing it to another kit that also shows a similar dragon looping overhead – Pokemon's Rayquaza, which hit the Lego store just last month. Those resemblances aren't exactly positive, though; the top-rated comment on the reddit leak reads "Wow, this makes rayquaza look like dirt."
Personally, I don't think that's fair. While Rayquaza is admittedly far less impressive sat next to Shenron, it uses fewer pieces (almost 700 less) and is significantly cheaper ($129.99 vs $179.99). Plus, more is made of the display stand for that model. By contrast, Lego Shenron & Goku is entirely focused on the dragon itself; there's not much of a display to speak of, beyond the titular Dragon Balls.
I do wholeheartedly agree that the leaked Shenron looks incredible, though. I'm not even a fan of the anime and am blown away by it, so Lego's clearly cooking with gas. I'm not lone on that front; under the leak, KamenRiderQ writes that "I have zero interest in Dragon Ball but that genuinely looks class."
If this post is to be believed (and BrickTap tends to be accurate, so I'm inclined to say yes), Lego Shenron & Goku will launch on November 1 via the Lego store.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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