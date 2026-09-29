Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be getting re-released with new footage, and I think I know what cut scenes will be added

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already the third highest-grossing movie worldwide, but it seems Marvel Studios are hoping to push it further. The Sony co-production is reportedly getting a re-release, which will feature new footage and deleted scenes.
Per Deadline, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed movie will feature multiple extras when it returns, including the widely-reported Rosario Dawson cut scene. The actor made a cameo as Claire Temple, her character in Netflix's Defenders saga of shows, in a deleted scene.
The movie's writers previously revealed that the scene came after a brutal Scorpion fight as Claire helped Peter Parker get to hospital. Dawson revealed it was cut earlier this year at a convention, sharing how gutted she was that it didn't make the final edit.
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It's not clear what other footage could be included, but Ramrod actor Billy Clements previously revealed that several of his scenes were cut. He also revealed that more "recognizable" actors were completely axed from the movie too. It seems likely these could be added back for a new version.
It's not yet confirmed how a re-release of the movie might happen and Sony is yet to confirm the news, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens next. In the meantime, Marvel has just re-released another movie with Avengers: Endgame Encore currently in theaters.
The new version features several additional scenes, which set up Avengers: Doomsday, due to hit theaters in December. For more, check out our guide to other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
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