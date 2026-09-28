Cyberpunk 2077 designer doesn't think Phantom Liberty's success "erases" the terrible launch of the base game

News
By
Published

"I would never want to tell our story that way"

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty screenshots
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077's redemption arc is long complete, 2023's acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion cementing the RPG's legacy as one of this generation's all-time greats. Even as I sit here in 2026 writing this, it's still jarring to talk about Cyberpunk 2077 in such a uniformly positive light, and that's because I was doing this exact same job back in December 2020 when the game finally launched after multiple delays... and got absolutely dragged through the mud. We have a curated list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 bugs we could find at the time, if that gives you an idea of the state of the game at launch.

Shortly after launch, developer CD Projekt Red began rapid firing patches and updates at Cyberpunk 2077 in an effort to address widespread performance and technical issues, culminating in the massive 1.5 "next-gen" update that really marked a turning point in the game's overall trajectory. The whole Edgerunners update and Netflix tie-in sealed the deal, and Phantom Liberty felt like icing on the cake. Cyberpunk 2077 was back, baby. And yet, its initial launch was so disastrous that it'll forever remain a scar on CDPR's resume, a fact not lost on designer Pawel Sasko.

Reflecting on three years of Phantom Liberty in a lengthy Twitter post, Sasko says: "I do not think Phantom Liberty erases the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and I would never want to tell our story that way." I have a feeling there's a part of every person working at CDPR that wishes things were handled differently at Cyberpunk 2077's launch, but I admire Sasko's acknowledgment of the very real issues paying customers like myself faced six years ago.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"Phantom Liberty sold more than 15 million copies by now. I am incredibly grateful for those numbers, but what stays with me most after three years is what making this expansion taught me about directing games, trusting people, making choices meaningful, giving characters space to breathe and accepting the scars that come with making something this difficult," he writes.

Not to beat a previously dead horse, but Cyberpunk 2077's launch wasn't just a technical mess. It was a full-blown disaster, prompting several storefronts to offer refunds and Sony to issue a warning on the PlayStation Store not to buy the game on PS4. Yes, Phantom Liberty is great, and yes, it absolutely does not "erase the launch of Cyberpunk 2077."

CD Projekt Red worked backwards from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's brutal final choice "and rewrote scenes many times," lead dev says

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. James Marsden as Cyclops in Avengers Doomsday
    1
    Avengers: Doomsday multiverse collapse is "the most profound thing to happen to the MCU," says director Joe Russo
  2. 2
    Avengers: Endgame Encore's bonus scenes won't appear in Doomsday, says director Joe Russo
  3. 3
    Amid PS5 Pro shortage, Sony implements a lottery system in Japan that requires 60 hours of playtime
  4. 4
    PS5 emulator updates have 6 games "fully playable at 60 FPS," and Demon's Souls isn't far behind
  5. 5
    Path of Exile co-creator is "tentatively hopeful" Diablo 5 will stick the landing