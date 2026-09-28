Avengers: Doomsday multiverse collapse is "the most profound thing to happen to the MCU," says director Joe Russo

Joe and Anthony Russo say the collapse of the multiverse, as teased at the end of Avengers: Endgame
"It’s the most profound thing that's ever happened to the MCU," Joe tells Empire. "It is the perceived end of times. Everything the TVA was set up to do is to protect the timelines from collapsing, and now they're in a catastrophic collapse. And so that scene, I would argue, yes, has a great level of importance. I wouldn't say that it is more important than another scene. But it is certainly critical to the storytelling of Doomsday."
In one of the post-credits scenes added to Avengers: Endgame, we see Mobius and Ouroboros back at the TVA frantically tracking an oncoming incursion between the Fox X-Men universe and another universe we have yet to visit in live-action. Both universes are set to collide with each other, and then ultimately explode. They realize there are 3,000 more oncoming incursions. We can confidently say that Earth-616 will indeed be hit with an incursion, and that this will reset the MCU as we know it... and lead straight into Secret Wars.
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It's terrifying, exciting, and is the biggest thing since getting blipped thanks to some Infinity Stones (not that that wasn't super cool). It's also Marvel's first big team-up movie, which means probably going to see Namor flirt with Susan Storm on screen.
"It is the unifying principle of combining the X-Men universe, the Avengers universe, the Fantastic Four universe. That is at the heart of the collision of these universes," Anthony added.
Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18. Avengers: Endgame Encore is in theaters now. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.
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