Reacher season 6 confirmed as the Alan Ritchson-led show brings in huge streaming figures for its latest episodes

Reacher season 6 has already been announced, just 12 days after the season 4 finale hit Prime Video. The show was only renewed for a fifth season earlier this year, but it seems the strong showing from the latest episodes has been enough to convince Prime Video to keep investing.
Per Deadline, Reacher season 4 brought in 66 million viewers during its first 28 days on Prime Video, which is higher than season 3. It also means that season 4 ranks among the five most-viewed seasons of any original series on Prime Video, which is quite a feat this far into a show.
Addressing the news, Head of Global Television Peter Friedlander said that "Reacher hits hard." He continued: "Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher – he's delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world. Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn't be more excited to continue this journey. Reacher is a truly iconic series, and we're thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for season 6."
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Reacher season 5 is currently in production with filming taking place in Toronto. Spin-off show Neagley has also recently hit Prime Video too, and has already been a hit with viewers.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, Neagley star Maria Stern opened up about how pleased she is that the series finally reveals her character's backstory. "I was very impressed with how they managed to weave in this very emotional story into this splashy action thriller show," she explained.
For more from the streaming platform, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows to watch right now.
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