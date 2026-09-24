The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more (September 25-27)

It's a movie-heavy week on our streaming recommendation list this weekend as several big new films hit the platforms. We've not only finally got the chance to see Toy Story 5 on the small screen but there are also two brand-new movies hitting Netflix and Prime Video that could not be more different.
As well as feature-length offerings, Apple TV has you covered on the comedy front with Brothers. The new mockumentary-style drama stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as potential half-siblings in a fun sitcom take on the wild true story. Then over on HBO Max, Sharon Horgan's long-awaited return to TV hits HBO Max with Youth.
So while it might be a big week over at the theaters (hello, Avengers: Endgame Encore), there's also plenty to kick back at stream at home as well. So let's get stuck into our big streaming recommendations below.
Toy Story's triumphant return has finally arrived on streaming after being released in theaters earlier this year. This time around, it's Jessie who takes center stage as the leader of the toys in the wake of Bonnie's new obsession with Lilypad, a tablet consuming all of her time.
It's a timely topic as technology continues to become a bigger part of childhood, but Toy Story 5 also contains everything you would expect from a Pixar movie: humor, heart, and a cracking soundtrack. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack return to the voice cast in a film that honors the originals while taking the franchise somewhere new.
The real story that inspired Apple TV's new comedy series is pretty wild. A few years ago, Matthew McConaughey's mother revealed that he had a relationship with Woody Harrelson's dad around the time when Matthew was conceived. While he hasn't taken a paternity test, this could mean that the two Hollywood stars and True Detective co-stars could be half brothers.
This new show takes this a step further as the pair decide to live together with their families at McConaughey's Texas ranch after Harrelson's daughter's wedding falls apart. Reviews have praised the chemistry between the two leads, calling it a charming watch. The first two episodes are out now with new ones released weekly.
Prime Video are continuing their run of rom-coms with The Love Hypothesis, a fake dating romance set at Stanford University. It follows Ph.D. candidate Olive Smith as she pretends to be dating professor Adam Carlsen in order to convince her best friend she no longer has feelings for their mutual friend. Carlsen agrees in order to improve his grumpy reputation at the college and help him secure funding for his grant by proving he's putting down roots in California.
The movie is a lot of fun with Tom Bateman and Lili Reinhart's chemistry as the lead couple selling the story. There's also a strange origin story too, which may pique your interest. The novel it's based on by Ali Hazelwood actually started life as an alternate university fanfiction about Kylo Ren and Rey from Star Wars. The connections don't stop there either as the leading man is actually played by Daisy Ridley's real-life husband in a fun link to the saga.
Sharon Horgan is back again with another new hilarious TV show. The brilliant mind behind Pulling, Catastrophe, and Bad Sisters has turned her hand to exploring dating in your 50s. Her character is divorcée navigating a new world of romance while also juggling a publishing career and a teenage son. Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, and Aran Murphy all star alongside her as well as cameos from Harriet Walter, Freddie Fox, and Damian Lewis.
The first season has already landed a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score as well as critics have been calling it hilarious and vulnerable in equal measure. Two episodes are out now with new ones dropping every week on HBO Max.
Former child star Jacob Tremblay takes on his darkest role yet in the Netflix movie Unabomber. Directed by Janus Metz Pedersen, who has previously helmed episodes of Andor, the new film centers on the true story of Ted Kaczynski, a domestic terrorist who was active for 20 years through a nationwide mail bombing campaign in the United States.
The film flits between two timelines: Kaczynski's time at Harvard and his manhunt many years later. Alongside The Little Mermaid star Tremblay, Unabomber also stars Russell Crowe, Shailene Woodley, and Annabelle Wallis.
There's plenty other films to stream too if you check out our ranking of the best Netflix movies.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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