Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio reacts to Daredevil: Born Again ending with season 3

Days after Daredevil's last hurrah was announced, Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio has spoken out on Daredevil: Born Again ending with season 3.
"We so enjoyed bringing Daredevil: Born Again to you all," said D'Onofrio on Twitter. "You stuck with us, and I like to think we stuck with you. We have the final Season, season 3 heading your way next year with some very cool stuff. Much love to all who have been supportive. I love that character Fisk. Always will."
D'Onofrio was first introduced as crime lord Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in Netflix's 2015 Daredevil, but has since made appearances in Marvel projects Hawkeye, Echo, and Born Again.
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The news broke on Monday, September 21, after weeks of cancelation rumours. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has also quietly parted ways with showrunner Dario Scardapane, "whose contract was up and was not renewed." This means that despite filming the third installment, Scardapane will seemingly not be part of post-production.
Daredevil: Born Again season 3 wrapped filming in August, and is reportedly already in the final stages of production. Marvel has yet to share an official synopsis, but thanks to leaked set images, we know that Elektra is set to return, somehow from the dead. Plus, we'll finally get the Defenders reunion we have all been waiting for, with Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones's Iron Fist joining Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 ended with Matt Murdock going to prison after turning himself in and Fisk accepting a deal to leave New York City. Mr. Charles and Bullseye also seemingly left, and Jessica Jones finally reunited with Luke Cage.
Daredevil: Born Again season 3 arrives next March. For more, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order, and keep up with upcoming superhero movies and shows on the way.
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