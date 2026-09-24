As the agonizing wait for Ace Attorney 7 continues, Capcom announces port of one of the series' least-beloved games in a format no one asked for

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Worst Ace Attorney is still pretty good, mind you... but fans aren't exactly thrilled with a Dual Destinies VR port

Best 3DS games - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has finally revealed a new Ace Attorney game, but rather than Ace Attorney 7, it's a VR version of Dual Destinies.

This month marked 10 years since Ace Attorney's last new title out with Spirit of Justice, and to say the fanbase has gotten a bit ravenous is an understatement. Granted, the last 10 years or so have been good for the fanbase in the sense that we finally got translated versions of the Great Ace Attorney duology and Ace Attorney Investigations 2 after years, but the people want Ace Attorney 7.

Capcom has expressed its desire for Ace Attorney – alongside Mega Man and Devil May Cry – to become on par with its powerhouse series of Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter. Given Mega Man's new game was announced shortly after that comment, and there are no more Ace Attorney games left to re-release, the fabled 7 has only felt like a matter of time, with fans waiting with bated breath.

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Well today is the day, Capcom has announced a new Ace Attorney game… but rather than Ace Attorney 7, it's a VR port of Ace Attorney 5 Dual Destinies. Granted, the game has been developed and published by Amanta K.K. as opposed to Capcom, but it's safe to say the fanbase isn't exactly pleased that the new release in the franchise is a VR-only version of what many consider to be the worst mainline entry in the series.

Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies VR - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies VR - Announcement Trailer - YouTube
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Granted, I do find that VR adaptations of existing games can result in great things, which Capcom has proven before with the Resident Evil 4 VR port, but this is more of a case of poor timing than anything else. Plus, some have pointed out there is one more Ace Attorney game (outside of the Professor Layton crossover) that could be translated, the Japan-exclusive VR game known as The VR-20 Incident.

For what it's worth, I do personally think Ace Attorney 7 is on the way. Capcom has clearly been investing in the series by translating the missing titles, and the idea that it wants it to be one of its tentpole franchises clearly means something is in the works, right? Just like with Devil May Cry… I hope.

After the success of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Capcom has said it wants to revive more dormant series.

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Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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