PSA: Nintendo's Customer Appreciation Sale ends in two days, these are the games you need to see

Nintendo responded to tariff refunds with a massive customer appreciation sale earlier this month, spanning 30% off a massive range of Switch titles and original handheld hardware. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on the Ninty system so far, hitting a huge range of blockbuster releases from Zelda to Super Mario Bros. but it can't last forever.
The official Nintendo Customer Appreciation Sale comes to a close on September 26, which means we've only got a couple more days to take advantage of these savings. I hear you, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are just around the corner. Hear me when I say it's pretty rare for Nintendo itself to be offering this spread of discounts.
We sometimes see some of these titles at around $30 during heavier holiday sales, though they're more often found at $40 - $50. The savings could be deeper, yes, but it's rare to see so many games on sale at the same time. If you're stuck for choice there's a good chance something you'll enjoy is available at 30% off this week. Word to the wise, though, some of these older releases, like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario RPG can go cheaper when holiday sales kick in in just a couple of months time. If you want choice, jump in and see what's available. If you want the absolute lowest price possible, I'd recommend letting this sale run its course.
I've rounded up all the best Nintendo Switch games we recommend every day that are also taking part in Nintendo's Customer Appreciation Sale right here. Which ones should you grab before Black Friday? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (now $48.97) and Breath of the Wild (now $41.99) are the standouts. They're far less inclined to take a discount compared to the rest of the pack day to day, and even when they do we generally only see them at $50.
GamesRadar+'s top Nintendo Switch games in the Customer Appreciation Sale
We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories as well as the best Switch 2 controllers and the best Nintendo Switch headsets.