It would appear that we can expect six more Lego Star Wars concept art minifigures for the saga's 50th anniversary, and leaks could give us a good idea of what they might be.
After the first collectible minifigures were revealed earlier this month (with scrapped versions of Luke, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Leia appearing as a freebie with certain new sets), the question has been what comes next. Although we weren't guaranteed any more and none had been officially announced, it made sense – and now French site Hothbricks is suggesting that 10 Lego Star Wars concept art minifigures will launch in 2027 after going hands-on with the Upscaled Luke Skywalker.
More specifically, the set's instruction booklet suggests that six more have yet to be revealed with a "coming soon" label below half a dozen unmarked minifigs.
You can find the first 50th anniversary Lego Star Wars sets at the Lego store, and they're launching in January 2027. Even though only four kits include concept art minifigures (Upscaled Luke, Duel on Bespin, Rebel Y-Wing, and Mustafar Duel), there are seven in total hitting shelves at the beginning of next year.
While those instructions don't provide much in the way of detail, it's possible to puzzle out which minifigures may be coming our way nonetheless. For starters, we can rely on good old-fashioned guesswork. The existing 50th anniversary minifigs are based on Ralph McQuarrie concept art made to figure out what Star Wars characters or locations might look like ahead of filming, and there are some notable examples missing right now.
Chewbacca's design was famously different early on, for instance, so I'd be amazed if that didn't appear at some point down the line. In addition, the original C-3PO model was based on Metropolis so feels like a shoe-in too – it's iconic. Finally, a concept Stormtrooper would make an easy choice. While it's still recognizable, the old versions had lightsabers and shields so could really stand out compared to the official equivalent.
Reliable source of leaks Brick Tap has suggested via reddit that these hunches are on the money; we're apparently getting C-3PO in an 'Original Trilogy Desk Display', Chewbacca in a $150 Yoda set, and R2-D2 in a smaller Cloud City kit. The leak says that C-3PO and R2 will drop in April, but Chewie is still TBA.
Even if we include a Stormtrooper into that mix, we're still missing two characters. I've been scouring through concept art to try and work out what they might be, and it really depends on whether Lego is sticking to A New Hope or branching out. If it's going beyond the first movie, a concept art Boba Fett (with pure white armor) is an obvious choice. The original Emperor is also a good option, as an early pass at him portrays a more monstrous look.
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I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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