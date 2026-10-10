Lego is combining Star Wars with Marvel for an all-new set, and you get to design it

Anything goes when you're playing with Lego as a kid, and now that creativity is making its way into the real world as the toy-maker mashes up Star Wars with Marvel for the first time.
Called 'Hope Assembles,' Lego revealed the crossover at New York Comic Con 2026 as a first-of-its-kind project... but fans will be the ones designing these sets. It's all part of the 'Ideas' initiative, where the community submits designs that will be voted on by the community and Lego itself. The most popular sets will then be immortalized as real, actual kits you can buy.
This challenge is split across three categories: vehicles, characters, or scenes. That means you could theoretically have Darth Vader snapping Thanos out of existence with the Infinity Guantlet, or Doctor Doom sitting on the Emperor's Throne in the Death Star while being served by StormDoomtroopers. So long as you stick to the guidelines (basically, keep it family friendly), you can submit any wild concept you have to the Lego Hope Assembles page. I guess it's time to start trawling the Lego store's Marvel and Star Wars ranges for inspiration.
Voting on submissions begins as of December 8 2026, and the winners will be announced next year.
Actor, director, and Marvel comics writer Kevin Smith made the announcement at this year's New York Comic Con, noting that "working on the upcoming Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles comic series has been incredibly exciting, and this LEGO Ideas challenge reflects the same spirit of creativity inspired by these two iconic universes. This challenge gives fans a chance to be part of something never done before and I can’t wait to see all of the creative Marvel and Star Wars mash ups it inspires!"
If you want an example of how it all works, check out the recent Lego Yu-Gi-Oh Exodia set; the design was submitted as part of a challenge, reached 10,000 fan votes, and then was selected as one of the competition finalists. After some deliberation by Lego, it was chosen over the four other kits and will eventually become a real set you can buy. Although the winner always goes through edits from the Lego design team (as can be seen with Wallace & Gromit's original concept) for practical reasons, it's normally very close. That means you may one day be able to find your set on store shelves.
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Submissions should now be open, and you can submit your idea here.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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