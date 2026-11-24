Artist and developer Temmie Chang, best known for work on Undertale and all five current Deltarune chapters, has released the third game in a short trilogy that's separate from Toby Fox's seminal RPGs, though they also feature Fox in the credits for melodies.
Escaped Chasm is described as "A small little RPGmaker game about a lonely girl with a connection to another world that she sees in her dreams." Dweller's Empty Path is very similar, focusing mostly on "walking around and talking to NPCs and objects."
The third game in the series, which keeps the recognizable pixel art and exploration but seems to add more complex combat mechanics, has sparked quite a response so far. Chang's reveal post on Twitter has 1.8 million views, according to Twitter metrics. The game's YouTube trailer has over 330,000 views at the time of writing.
"Thank you for taking an interest in my little game!!" reads an Itch update from Change. "I'm once again blown away and surprised people have taken interest in my little games." Change adds, "Thank you again for playing, it really means a lot! I'm a little embarrassed by all the attention like this, but it is super appreciated nonetheless!"
Just days ago, we heard that Deltarune Chapter 6 is now "structurally complete" and work on Chapter 7 has "just started." Fox says, "Unlike every other Chapter, I actually feel like I know what I'm doing this time, so I have a lot of confidence...!" So far, Deltarune has amassed a staggering 131,300 reviews on Steam, clocking in at 98% positive.
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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