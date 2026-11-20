Knights of the Old Republic is my favorite RPG of all time, and a key reason why my love of video games developed as deeply as it did. My hopes for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a spiritual successor to BioWare's classic, are sky-high, and expectations from the broader community are similarly intense. Director Casey Hudson isn't too worried about that pressure, though – after all, he and much of the team at Arcanaut Studios made the original KOTOR and the Mass Effect trilogy.
"I think it would be really weird to do if I hadn't worked on the first one," Hudson admits in an interview for The Fourth Curtain podcast. "It would feel really strange. But I think, for us, we've got folks on the team who worked on that game and have worked on all the Mass Effect games since and other BioWare stuff."
Hudson says that experience "helps," because the studio knows "why we did things the way we did. We're not trying to fill someone else's shoes, despite the expectations being really high."
We still know very little about Fate of the Old Republic, other than the fact that it's a spiritual successor to KOTOR. What kind of gameplay systems will it build on? I can't imagine KOTOR's creaky D&D 3.5-based mechanics are going to make a comeback. What kind of story will it tell? It's going to have to be something all-new, with the entire Star Wars universe having been rebooted since KOTOR was new.
"The thing that supersedes everything is our passion and excitement for doing something amazing," Hudson says. "That has to outshine everything else, because you can't really know how to answer pressure, and it's hard to even really understand what other people want to play. But if you're so excited about making something that people are going to love, you're just passionate about it being amazing, that leads you to where you want to go."
That's maybe an obvious answer, but I appreciate that it's the one Hudson is providing. No new game can possibly live up to my nostalgic memories of BioWare's Star Wars RPG, and what I really want is a new game created by a team of people who are excited about what they're making. If it can tap into my old love for KOTOR, that's just icing on the cake.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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