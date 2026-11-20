GTA 6 is finally here and with that will no doubt come a lot of questions and a few GTA 6 guides. What is there to see and do? How to ace missions? How to save or fast travel? Or even how on earth to get more cars... GTA 6 is massive after all, and we'll all be discovering new things in Rockstar's epic for many, many years to come. But that's where our GamesRadar+ GTA 6 guides hub comes in. Constantly evolving to include everything you want to know and everything we've figured out along the way.
For now, we're focusing in on Chapter 1 with just a few hints and tips to make sure you're ready to dive further into Leonida.
Vice City Basics
For anyone getting started with GTA 6's version of Vice City, you need our basics. From how to save (manually, yes), to things like fast travel, a proper introduction to the Index, where all your Ultimate Edition content is, and more. We've collated it all here as your starter pack.
The GTA 6 map is absolutely huge, so we've got a proper guide to help you get around, along with locations that simply can't be missed. We're updating this with new discoveries all the time as we find them too.
GTA 6 might now be all about love and relationships, but it's still about theft. The clue's in the name. With professional criminal statuses to be earned, we've collated all you need to know about your (re)newed life of crime.
You'll no doubt be taking plenty of time out to enjoy the life of Leonida, whether that's taking in the sights, searching for landmarks, or just listening to the radio. It's an amazing place to be, and we're here to give you the full GTA 6 guide, including the downtime.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
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