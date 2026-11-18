Classic controls in GTA 6 are a feature that many will have wanted to see, as it's been 13 long years since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. Many of you have been dipping in and out of that world consistently throughout that time, and if that's the case, there's a couple of aspects of the 2026 release which will come as a bit of a culture shock – particularly the way criminal profiles and GTA 6 Wanted Levels function.
Still, one of the biggest and most jarring changes may well be the new default control scheme that Rockstar has introduced. If muscle memory is getting in the way of you having a good time, you can turn on a Classic control scheme in GTA 6 in the options menu.
How to toggle classic controls in GTA 6
If you'd like to have an experience that's close to that of GTA 5, you should activate the Options/Menu button on your controller and navigate to Settings to find the option to switch from the default scheme to the Classic control scheme in GTA 6.
This will make a few key changes to the way the game handles.
For starters, the GTA 6 default control scheme has running set to L3/LS (rather than tapping X/A, which is now assigned to jumping). Melee has also been shifted to Square/X.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
GTA 6 Classic Control changes
Button
Action
X/A
Run/Sprint
Circle/B
Melee
Square/X
Climb/Jump
L3
Crouch
While you're here, you should also check that you're happy with the way the HUD communicates information. Rockstar has introduced a more dynamic system for the GTA 6 HUD – pulling non-essential information off of the screen to better showcase the scale and fidelity of the world around you.
The standard Dynamic HUD means you need to press down on the D-pad to bring up key elements such as the minimap and your bank balances – not to mention your health, stamina, and focus bars. These can all be toggled on or off in the Settings menu.
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You can also alter how to view nearby tasks and locations (set at default as having you hold down on the D-pad and pressing L1/LB and R1/RB to cycle between them and set new destinations) and how to interact with the citizens of Leonida from inside of your car.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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