In case you missed the news earlier this week, Blizzard swiftly patched the exploit – one that allowed players running the Blackmaw Hold dungeon to grind steadily for high-priced loot – but it wasn't enough to satisfy fans who didn't engage in the ol' get-rich-quick cheating.
They called for bans (heck, permabans, even) and heavier-handed punishments for those who did gain fast wealth off of the exploit… and, well, it seems Blizzard's been listening.
Associate production director Clay Stone addresses the situation in a post over on X, confirming that developers are taking further "action" after all of the exploit-shaped backlash.
First, the "loot being abused by a couple hundred players worldwide [was] corrected via [a] hotfix." Then, Blizzard went on to lock their accounts "for investigation" – and, sigh, a breath of relief, the gold is "currently being removed" from them.
That's not all, either. Stone adds that some accounts have been "actioned for significant abusers" – so, the people who loaded up on hundreds and thousands of gold.
The lead links to World of Warcraft: Forever's official forums, too, which go into a bit more detail. "As players continue their journey into WoW: Forever's higher-level content, we are closely monitoring the game economy to ensure that gold sources and costs are well balanced," it begins.
That lines up nicely with what Blizzard said during the WoW: Forever beta – that its new MMO's economy is "something we're taking very seriously" (which includes real money trades, exploits, and you name it).
So, making money fairly is important to the devs. "Finding efficient farming spots has always been part of the game, and is how most players have earned their epic mounts since 2004," as the studio writes.
And, "When a single location proves so lucrative that it overshadows all other sources, we generally adjust it to bring it in line with the rest" – like the dungeon.
"Over the past weekend, some players discovered a large group of non-elite enemies in the Blackmaw Hold dungeon that were incorrectly dropping the full amount of dungeon loot that would be expected from an elite."
That's the "exploit" at hand.
"Early yesterday, we addressed this with a hotfix, and since then, we have been investigating the overall economic impact. Players who simply ran Blackmaw Hold a few times and benefited organically from the extra loot did nothing wrong, and no one should worry that they're putting their account at risk if they accidentally benefit from a bug."
But, there were also, of course, those fans who pushed their luck.
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The "couple hundred players worldwide who recognized that this was unintended and spent significant time exclusively farming that group of enemies," as Blizzard says.
"Yesterday, we put an economy lock on their accounts to prevent broader impact to the game economy while we investigated the extent of the exploitative gains, including gold earned by vendoring bugged drops." Today, the devs are working on that further "action" Stone mentions.
"We are in the process of removing all such gold earned," the company concludes, "as well as applying account suspensions to significant abusers. As always, we advise all players to refrain from abusing game mechanics that are clearly unintended. We will continue to take action against intentional abuse."
So, there you have it – Blizzard is well aware players are upset… but, as always seems to be the case, some still are.
Comments see fans asking for even more action, pushing for "permabans" and the like, especially for streamers who have more publicly, erm, flaunted their ill-earned wealth.
Like, say, Ziqo, who was banned while streaming WoW: Forever on Twitch just a few hours ago (although it is important to note it's a temporary restriction, and, again, some players are hoping Blizzard's more strict about its enforcement of rules).
It's especially interesting as Ziqo was previously under fire for engaging in real money trades (and subsequently losing $200 worth of gold after Blizzard noticed).
Honestly, It's hard to tell what's next for the MMO in terms of its punishment of cheaters, though, but I'd argue it's safe to say that Blizzard probably won't succeed in pleasing everyone, well, ever. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some questing to get back to.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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