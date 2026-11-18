This matches Rockstar's previous effort, Red Dead Redemption 2, which also got eight nominations, but Death Stranding (10), The Last of Us Part 2 (11), Deathloop (9), God of War Ragnarök (11), and Baldur's Gate 3 (9) all received more nominations across the show's history. But even those juggernauts couldn't beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which broke the record with 13 nominations last year.
So at the time of writing, Rockstar Games' latest has eight award nominations. I say at the time of writing because it'll undoubtedly make an appearance in the Player's Voice category – which made for one of Clair Obscur's awards. Outside of that, Clair Obscur had three nominations in Best Performance for Jennifer English, Ben Starr, and Charlie Cox, so in theory, GTA could've had multiple nominees in that place. And of course, Clair Obscur had the best RPG award, while GTA is up for best Action/Adventure game.
However, Rockstar Games isn't an independent developer, being a part of Take-Two Interactive, and even if it was, it's not the debut title for the studio, locking it out of Best Debut Indie Game, too. So ultimately, no matter how good GTA 6 was, Rockstar would've needed four extra nominations on top of a Player's Voice nomination to even match Clair Obscur. Outside of a few more Best Performance nominations or Innovation in Accessibility, it probably wasn't possible.
Of course, it had won Most Anticipated Game in the two years before, and the inevitable GTA Online will undoubtedly pick up some nominations in the future, so maybe one day it'll be close.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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