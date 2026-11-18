The full GTA 6 Trophy and Achievement list has been revealed, and there is plenty to keep you busy during your time in Leonida. There are a total of 55 virtual awards to unlock, and while some of them will be earned naturally by progressing through the story or carrying out certain activities, others will take a significant time investment to tick off – including the return of an award for attaining 100% completion of the game!
Naturally, there may be some mild spoilers in the names and descriptions of certain Secret Trophies and Hidden Achievements relating to story progress through GTA 6 and other activities you can take part in, but there's nothing too detailed or revealing in there to worry about. To find out more, here's the complete list of Achievements and Trophies in GTA 6.
Below you'll find the complete GTA 6 Trophy and Achievement list, showing all of the virtual awards you can earn alongside their Trophy and Gamerscore value. Those marked in italics are Hidden Trophies or Secret Achievements, and if there are a specific number of things you need to do to unlock an award which isn't clear from the description, I've added the total in square brackets after:
Vice Got a Price! (Platinum / 0G) Congratulations! You're a Leonida Legend.
Just Like Paradise (Bronze / 5G) Complete Gone Fishing.
Paradise Lost (Bronze / 20G) Complete Chapter 1.
T**s Ass Drug Money (Bronze / 20G) Complete Chapter 2.
Vice City, Baby! (Bronze / 20G) Complete Chapter 3.
Top Of The World, Ma (Bronze / 20G) Complete Chapter 4.
You Gotta Know When to Get Off (Gold / 50G) Complete the final mission.
Trust (Bronze / 10G) Complete Breakfast Run.
Break the Bank (Bronze / 25G) Complete The Cartel Heist.
Family Matters (Bronze / 15G) Complete Child's Play.
DWNFALL (Bronze / 15G) Complete Headliners.
Hi-Jacked (Bronze / 25G) Complete VCIA Takedown.
Snow Storm (Bronze / 25G) Complete Operation Savage Glory.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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