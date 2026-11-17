With the latest Anime Crusaders X codes, you can boost your Gem balance, allowing you more chances to participate in the latest banners and roll for some new Units to add to your team.
In this anime-inspired tower defense Roblox game, your Units are your most important asset, so the better Units you draw - and the better their traits - the more you'll succeed. Just as well, then, that you can also get rewards including Trait Remnants by redeeming these promos, so here are the latest Anime Crusaders codes for you to redeem today.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Anime Crusaders X codes
These are the Anime Crusaders X codes you can redeem right now:
Most Anime Crusaders codes grant Gems that you can then use to summon new units, and since you often get at least 1,000x per code, that's a minimum of 20 summons - if you're only looking for specific rarities, make sure you've got auto-sell on to save yourself some inventory management later.
Unusually, the Anime Crusaders codes button is hidden behind the Notifications menu, which you can find in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Here, you'll see a Codes button on the right, select this, then enter your code into the box before hitting Redeem to claim your rewards.
Expired Anime Crusaders X codes
TY7KAL
32xCOMEBACK
ANIMECRUSADERSX2026
Since the return of Anime Crusaders there haven't been too many expired codes, but they do expire after some time, so be sure to redeem any valid codes as soon as you see them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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