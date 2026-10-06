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Anime Mysterious codes (October 2026) for free Traits, Gems, and more

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Codes for Anime Mysterious will give you Gems and Coins to spend, along with new Traits to modify your units

Press shot for Anime Mysterious codes showing four characters surrounded by glowing energy
(Image credit: Anime Mysterious)
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Using Anime Mysterious codes is a great way to get ahead in this tower defense game, where you need to summon and power up a selection of anime units then send them out to defeat waves of enemies intent on destroying your base. Strategy is required to get the right balance of units to deal with the threats in your way, otherwise you'll be faced with defeat.

There are a large number of promos available, providing players with everything from Coins and Gems to spend, to fresh Traits and Stat Rerolls that can be used to improve your units in this strategic Roblox experience. To get your anime squad ready for action, here are all of the codes for Anime Mysterious and how to redeem them.

If you'd prefer more general promos that can be used across all of your experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes covered.

All Anime Mysterious codes

The menu accessed by interacting with Naruta in the lobby used to redeem Anime Mysterious codes

(Image credit: Anime Mysterious)

The following Anime Mysterious codes can be claimed for rewards:

  • THANKSFOR2MVISIT – 10x Traits, 10x Release Capsules, 1,000x Coins, 1,000x Gems
  • THANKSFOR10KCCU – 50x Traits, 20x Release Capsules, 1,000x Coins, 1,000x Gems
  • THANKSFOR9000CCU – 10x Traits, 10x Release Capsules, 1,000x Coins, 1,000x Gems
  • THANKSFOR8000CCU – 10x Traits, 10x Release Capsules, 1,000x Coins, 1,000x Gems
  • THANKSFOR1MVITS – 15x Traits, 10x Release Capsules, 2,000x Coins, 1,000x Gems
  • SRYFORRESTART2 – 15x Traits, 10x Release Capsules, 2,000x Coins, 1,000x Gems
  • 5KCCU – 5x Traits, 1,000x Gems

As you can see above, there is a decent number of Anime Mysterious codes available, so work through claiming them all and you'll have lots of resources as your disposal. Gems and Coins will immediately be added to their relevant balances, while other items are found in your inventory.

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How to redeem Anime Mysterious codes

Interacting with Naruta in the lobby to access the menu used to redeem Anime Mysterious codes

(Image credit: Anime Mysterious)

Before you can redeem Anime Mysterious codes, you have to join the Anime Mysterious Community from main Roblox menu and reach Level 5 within the game. Once you've done that, you can approach Naruta in the opening lobby area and interact with him to bring up a text box, then type in a promo to receive its rewards. Codes for Anime Mysterious aren't case-sensitive, so you just need to make sure the correct spelling is used.

Expired Anime Mysterious codes

  • THANKSFOR7000CCU – Rewards
  • THANKSFOR6000CCU – Rewards
  • 500KVISIT – 1,000x Gems, 5x Traits
  • THANKFORSUPPORT – 1,000x Gems, 5x Traits
  • THANKSFOR1800CCU – 500x Gems, 5x Traits
  • FULLRELEASE – 500x Gems, 5x Traits
  • THANKSFOR400KVISIT – 500x Gems, 5x Traits
  • WORLDISALWAYSLEEP – 5,000x Coins, 500x Gems, 5x Traits
  • THANKSFOR1000CCU – 20x Traits
  • THANKS800CCUAND3KMEMBERS – 10x Traits, 10x Stat Rerolls, 1,000x Gems, 1,000x Coins
  • SRYFORBUGSANDFIXBALANCE – 1,000x Gems
  • SRYFORRESTART – 1,000x Gems, 5x Traits
  • THANKS600CCU – 1,000x Gems, 10x Traits
  • SRYFORBUGS2 – 10x Traits
  • SRYFORBUGS – 10x Traits
  • ANIMEMYSTERIOUS – 1,000x Gems, 10x Traits
  • RELEASE – 1,000x Gems, 10x Traits, 10x Stat Rerolls, 10x Stat Rerolls

There are quite a few expired Anime Mysterious codes already, as a lot of the promos were only valid for a week. Makes sure you've added all of the current codes to your account, so you don't miss out on any freebies.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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