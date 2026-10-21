Candy Kingdom Defense codes (October 2026) for Gems, Trait Crystals, and more

Candy Kingdom Defense codes will help you to get a head start in this tower defense game based on the world of Adventure Time, as you journey across the Land of Ooo with Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, and the rest of the gang. An invasion is coming from Candy zombies, Snow Golems, and Lemongrab's sour army, and you are the last line of defense!
The promos for this game will provide you with Gems and Trait Crystals, so you have more to spend on developing your crew, along with Units of Juice and XP Candies to deploy in this mathematical Roblox experience. If you're all set to lead your heroes into action, then these are the codes for Candy Kingdom Defense and how to redeem them.
If you'd prefer some more general promos with rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we have the latest Roblox promo codes covered.
All Candy Kingdom Defense codes
The following Candy Kingdom Defense codes are currently active:
RELEASE – 1,500x Gems, 15x Trait Crystals, 5x Units of Juice
So far, all of the codes for Candy Kingdom Defense have provided an amount of Gems and/or Trait Crystals to top up your balances, while the initial promos also add some additional Units to your set up alongside some XP Candies.
To redeem Candy Kingdom Defense codes, all you have to do is approach Jake in the main lobby area and follow the TALK prompt to interact with him. Use the TYPE A CODE text box that appears to enter a promo, then hit REDEEM to collect your rewards along with a brief explanation of what you're getting from Jake. Codes for Candy Kingdom Defense are not case-sensitive, so just concentrate on getting the spelling correct.
Expired Candy Kingdom Defense codes
No expired codes
There are no expired Candy Kingdom Defense codes at the moment, though this is likely because the experience has only launched recently. Promos will no doubt start moving down here at some point, so claim all of the active codes while you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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