It's been six years since the last full-on XCOM installment, and as it turns out, another is in the works. However, I wouldn't get too excited, because, sadly, developer Firaxis Games is reportedly undergoing hefty layoffs, leaving the future of the sci-fi strategy project a tad uncertain.
Jason Schreier of Bloomberg is reporting that some 30% of the Firaxis workforce was laid off as of today, November 17. That amounts to somewhere in the region of 60 staff, and owner Take-Two confirmed that Heather Hazen is vacating the role of studio head.
People familiar with the matter say a new XCOM is part of the company's current slate, but there have been problems with the game's development of late. These purportedly include failing to hit a major milestone over the summer.
Apparently, development of the as-yet-unnamed XCOM will continue, but there may be changes as a result of the rejig. Losing that many devs, it's hard to imagine any games in the works at Firaxis being shielded from some sort of reverberations, however minor or ultimately inconsequential.
"Firaxis is restructuring and re-centering around the studio’s core strength - designing world-class strategy games that have set the industry standard for the genre for the last 30 years," a statement from Take-Two reads. "As part of these changes, the size of the studio is being reduced to focus on design, technology and the player experience, which means saying goodbye to talented colleagues who helped build Firaxis."
These layoffs are occurring on the eve of GTA 6's release, a tectonic shift across the entire entertainment world. Rockstar, another subsidiary of Take-Two, has been printing money for the last decade-plus thanks to GTA 5 and GTA Online, and is now about to do even more so.
How and when this new XCOM is announced remains to be seen. Likewise, questions linger about the ongoing support for Civilization 7 and other entries in the series. Watch this space for further updates.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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