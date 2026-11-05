Cameraman Tower Defense codes (November 2026) for free coins

The latest Cameraman Tower Defense codes will give you free coins so you can unlock new units for your next game even faster. Sure, you'll earn plenty of coins while your cameramen and friends defend your land against hordes of invading toilets, but it can't hurt to get some bonus coins for free - especially given how long some rounds can take.
Speaking of which, you can speed up each round by joining the Aligators Games group on Roblox and by liking the game, neither of which you have to do in order to redeem Cameraman TD codes, but there's another prerequisite instead, as you'll learn below. So read on for the current promos and how to redeem them.
Plus, if you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Cameraman TD codes
These are the Cameraman Tower Defense codes available right now:
UTTVM - 50 Coins
PathOfHonor - 50 Coins
So far, all Cameraman Tower Defense codes have been for coins, but this is a valuable resource required to unlock new Units, so it couldn't get much better than that. Generally speaking, these promos award 50 Coins, so you only need to redeem two codes to unlock a new Unit Crate for free.
Camerman TD codes are case sensitive, so you have to make sure you enter the codes exactly as they appear above in order for them to work. If you can, it's worth copying and pasting from our list to be safe.
To redeem Cameraman Tower Defense codes, you must first win three games. This won't be easy with your starting unit, but it is possible on the easiest difficulty. Once you've won three matches though, you'll be able to proceed quickly with the rewards from these promos.
Once you've won three matches, simply hit the Shop button on the left-hand side of the screen, then scroll right to the bottom where you'll find the Code redemption box. Enter a code, click Redeem, and watch your coin balance go up.
Expired Cameraman Tower Defense codes
Battlepass - 50 Coins
LStriderSpeaker - 50 Coins
UTCM - 50 Coins
Cameraman TD codes seem to expire fairly quickly, so it's worth redeeming them as soon as you see them to avoid missing out. I'll move any invalid codes down here as soon as they expire, so at least you shouldn't try to redeem rewards unsuccessfully.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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