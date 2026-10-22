Adventure Time RPG codes (October 2026) for free coins

Adventure Time RPG codes reward players with coins to spend in-game at Choose Goose's rotating market. Of course there are plenty of items in this RPG that require Robux to obtain, but the ever-changing market stall in the lobby has a wealth of valuable items up for sale, from skins and weapons to healing items and character essence, all available in exchange for coins.
While coins are predominantly earned by playing the Adventure Time-inspired Roblox RPG, it can never hurt to get a free bump in your earnings, so make sure you redeem the latest Adventure Time RPG codes so you don't miss out when something you really want pops up in the shop.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Adventure Time RPG codes
These are the Adventure Time RPG codes you can redeem right now:
COINS50 - 50x Coins
There has only been one Adventure Time RPG code so far since the game is pretty new, but it gives a nice boost of 50 coins to your balance, which is a decent chunk of many of the items available in Choose Goose's shop.
To redeem Adventure Time RPG codes, you need to head to the Redeem Reward Code area in the lobby, which can be found in front of the training dummies. Walk into the zone to trigger the codes redemption box, enter a code from above into the box, and click Submit.
Adventure Time RPG codes are case-sensitive, so be sure to enter them exactly as they appear above. There is no 'invalid', 'expired', or 'already redeemed' message when redeeming codes in this game, you'll only know a code is successful when the reward appears on the screen, otherwise nothing will happen.
Expired Adventure Time RPG codes
There are no expired Adventure Time RPG codes.
Adventure Time RPG hasn't been around long yet, so there are currently no expired promos. As soon as the codes at the top of the page run out, we'll move them down here to avoid any disappointment.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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