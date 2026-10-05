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Anime Zero codes (October 2026) for coins, dice rolls, and more

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Redeem the latest Anime Zero codes so you can roll for new units or swap out their trait

A boy in a purple short wields a glowing sword in Anime Zero on Roblox.
(Image credit: LY*)
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With these generous Anime Zero codes, you can stock up on thousands of coins, a bunch of unit rolls, and some trait reroll crystals. All of these rewards are super important to your success in the RPG, and while you can earn them in game, the incredible boost these codes provide is not to be turned down.

One of the first things you should do to boost your combat ability in this Roblox game is unlock a second unit slot, which requires coins. Then, you'll need rolls - preferably lucky ones - to get the best unit possible to fill that slot. Thankfully, with the Anime Zero codes below, you can do all of that without needing any Robux, so redeem them while you can.

If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Anime Zero codes

The Anime Zero codes redemption box.

(Image credit: LY*)

These are the Anime Zero codes you can redeem right now:

  • NEWRAID - 75,000x Coins, 10,000x Gems, 100x Trait Rerolls (level 50 required) new!
  • SORRYFORDELAY - 50x Trait Reroll Crystals, 25,000x Coins, 5,000x Gems (level 25 required) new!
  • BACKUPSTRONGER - 25,000x Coins, 50x Lucky Spins, 25x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • BENICE2ME - 100,000x Coins, 222x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • SERVERLIVE67 - 67x Lucky Spins, 222x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • TYFRIGID - 222x Trait Rerolls
  • TYASHIRA - 500x Lucky Rolls
  • LAPASSION - 10,000x Coins, 60x Lucky Spins, 25x Trait Rerolls
  • 1MVISITS - 50,000x Coins, 300x Lucky Spins, 200x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • SIXSEVEN - 67x Coins
  • LESSLAG - 5,000x Coins, 300x Gems, 25x Lucky Rolls, 10x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • BIGTYPO - 100x Lucky Spins
  • PATCHNOTE67 - 10,000x Coins, 100x Lucky Rolls, 50x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • SORRYXD67 - 300x Gems, 25x Lucky Rolls
  • PATCH2 - 5,000x Coins, 250x Gems, 25x Normal Rolls, 5x Lucky Rolls, 3x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • PATCH1 - 3,000x Coins, 135x Gems, 10x Normal Rolls, 3x Lucky Rolls
  • AZISOUT - 1,500x Coins, 15x Gems, 5x Normal Rolls, 1x Lucky Roll
  • HOP3YOU3NJOY - 250x Normal Rolls
  • LETSGO - 2,500x Coins, 20x Normal Rolls, 4x Lucky Rolls, 5x Trait Reroll Crystals
  • RELEASE - 10x Normal Rolls, 1x Lucky Roll, 2,500x Coins

As you can see from this list of Anime Zero codes, there are tons of great rewards to be had, including hundreds of Lucky Rolls, giving you a chance at the rarest unit types available. There are also thousands of coins up for grabs, which you can use to unlock even more unit slots in anticipation of those lucky roll results.

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How to redeem Anime Zero codes

An orange arrow points to the codes button where you can redeem Anime Zero codes in-game.

(Image credit: Ly*)

To claim these Anime Zero code rewards, simply hit the Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen, enter the code into the box, and click on Redeem!. You'll be instantly granted your rewards for use right away.

You can only redeem codes from the game lobby, so if you're trying to Summon or reroll traits, for example, you'll need to back out to the lobby first, redeem your codes, then head back to the right screen.

Expired Anime Zero codes

  • There are no expired Anime Zero codes

Since the Roblox experience is still relatively new, there are currently no expired Anime Zero codes. I would expect the valid promos to expire at some point, though, so redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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