Anime Zero codes (October 2026) for coins, dice rolls, and more

With these generous Anime Zero codes, you can stock up on thousands of coins, a bunch of unit rolls, and some trait reroll crystals. All of these rewards are super important to your success in the RPG, and while you can earn them in game, the incredible boost these codes provide is not to be turned down.
One of the first things you should do to boost your combat ability in this Roblox game is unlock a second unit slot, which requires coins. Then, you'll need rolls - preferably lucky ones - to get the best unit possible to fill that slot. Thankfully, with the Anime Zero codes below, you can do all of that without needing any Robux, so redeem them while you can.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Anime Zero codes
These are the Anime Zero codes you can redeem right now:
RELEASE - 10x Normal Rolls, 1x Lucky Roll, 2,500x Coins
As you can see from this list of Anime Zero codes, there are tons of great rewards to be had, including hundreds of Lucky Rolls, giving you a chance at the rarest unit types available. There are also thousands of coins up for grabs, which you can use to unlock even more unit slots in anticipation of those lucky roll results.
To claim these Anime Zero code rewards, simply hit the Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen, enter the code into the box, and click on Redeem!. You'll be instantly granted your rewards for use right away.
You can only redeem codes from the game lobby, so if you're trying to Summon or reroll traits, for example, you'll need to back out to the lobby first, redeem your codes, then head back to the right screen.
Expired Anime Zero codes
There are no expired Anime Zero codes
Since the Roblox experience is still relatively new, there are currently no expired Anime Zero codes. I would expect the valid promos to expire at some point, though, so redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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