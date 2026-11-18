GTA 6 release day live coverage – all the latest news and updates as the next Grand Theft Auto game finally launches
The 13-year wait for Rockstar's latest is over
First things first. The main talking point today, as we count down the hours to launch, is critics' verdicts on GTA 6. As per our own GTA 6 review, we've landed on a perfect score.
"GTA 6 is the highest-fidelity sandbox of its generation," he says. "Rockstar has built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality. There's a degree of sophistication to everything GTA 6 does, and there's no aspect of the series' gameplay that hasn't been improved over past installments."
Game good. Very good, in fact.
And here we go! It may be GTA 6 release time for some sooner than others, but we'll all end up there eventually, right? So let's get into some things you'll need to know.
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