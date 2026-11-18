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(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

First things first. The main talking point today, as we count down the hours to launch, is critics' verdicts on GTA 6. As per our own GTA 6 review, we've landed on a perfect score.

"GTA 6 is the highest-fidelity sandbox of its generation," he says. "Rockstar has built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality. There's a degree of sophistication to everything GTA 6 does, and there's no aspect of the series' gameplay that hasn't been improved over past installments."

Game good. Very good, in fact.