Early Black Friday deals for gamers are now live: tracking all the biggest PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, and PC discounts as they happen

Black Friday deals are officially due to land in just under two weeks, but with Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop (with Amazon not too far behind) dropping early PS5 and Nintendo Switch offers already there's plenty to dive into.
In truth, this sales period has been stretched out to last a little over a month. With Amazon's Big Deal Days firing the starting pistol on holiday sales every year, we often see retailers rotating through doorbuster deals and early Black Friday sales well ahead of Thanksgiving itself.
So what's out there right now? We're still waiting for Nintendo's official Switch offers (they land on November 22), but older games and third party accessories are already seeing record-low prices. Meanwhile, PS5 fans can enjoy savings on some of our favorite controllers, games and more.
My top five early Black Friday deals for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC players spans rare discounts on tech that sits at the top of our recommendation lists (with a little Control: Resonant thrown in for good measure). We're not stopping there, though, I'm still scrolling through all of this week's early offers to find you the biggest sales live right now.
Tabitha Baker
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over seven years now, tracing timelines and watching prices rise and fall in the lead up to the year's biggest sales event. I'm also watching those prices across the rest of the year, though, while going hands-on with the tech set to hit the hardest when discounts launch. That means I know which PS5, Switch, Xbox and PC gadgets are actually worth your time and how much you should be paying for them this November.
The official DualSense has returned to its regular Black Friday pricing this week, well ahead of the official event. You'll find the $74.99 gamepad down at $54.99 across the web right now, but if you're going pro it's also worth noting the Edge model is seeing a rare price cut back to $169 as well.
It's been incredibly difficult to find any savings on 2026's Control Resonant since it launched, but Remedy's latest adventure is seeing a record-breaking $10 discount in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals this week. The $59.99 release has sailed down to $49.99.
A super cheap headset going for even less than usual. The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is one of our favorite sets of drivers on the market right now, and it's worth celebrating even at its usual $17-$18 sales price. We're down to a new record-low $14.99 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, though.
The Nacon Revolution X is our go-to Xbox Series X gamepad, and it's just dropped back down to its lowest price. This all-encompassing pro pad hasn't seen this $149.99 sales price since January - this year it's been locked at around $180 when on sale.
The GameSir Super Nova is the best budget controller we've tested for Switch 2, specifically because of this sale price. The $49.99 wireless gamepad regularly drops down to $29.99 during major events like Black Friday, and when it does it's easily the best value for money out there.
We're still waiting on most Black Friday Switch deals
Nintendo doesn't launch its official Black Friday deals until November 22, and that means the rest of the retail world is waiting as well it seems. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target all already have their own early discounts live, but Nintendo's games are all suspiciously absent so far. Woot is your best bet for now, though I'm hoping we see more action next week.
Sony's leaving the PS Portal alone this Black Friday
Sony launched its own early Black Friday deals today, and while we're seeing decent prices across games, controllers, and console covers there's one gadget suspiciously absent from the party.
The PlayStation Portal journey has been a tumultuous one. Starting with a tricky launch, the remote player handheld has jumped in popularity over the last couple of years with improved streaming support and background fixes that smoothen out gameplay considerably. Then Sony upped the price.
The device now costs $249.99 after launching at $199.99, and Sony's sticking with that cost ahead of Black Friday.
Some better Insomniac action
Spider-Man 2 is also taking part in this week's early Black Friday deals, and those waiting for a record-low price on one of Insomniac's more confident outings will be pleased here. The $69.99 release is a little older, but still rarely drops to these kinds of numbers. You're getting the sequel adventure for $29.99 at Amazon right now.
Switch 2 hunters, wait for November 22 if you're in the mood for Mario Kart
Nintendo's official Black Friday deals won't go live until November 22, when we'll get that Mario Kart World bundle for $499 (that's essentially a free game now that the console's price has jumped). It's why this rare saving at Woot isn't quite in my top picks today.
At $469, the retailer has the best price on the Switch 2 across the web right now - and if it wasn't for that imminent bundle drop I'd be shouting this offer from the rooftops. This is a particularly rare saving, we haven't seen a single penny off the Switch 2 in some time - especially after September's price increase bumped it from $449 to $499.
If you're going for the lowest possible price, this is still worth investigating. You're still spending $30 less than you would on the Mario Kart World bundle, after all. Value-wise, there's better yet to come, and if you're planning on picking up Mario Kart anyway it's a no-brainer, your patience will be rewarded.
Pro PS5 controllers are pricey. Sony's own licensing process makes getting a gamepad working with the console is trickier than with Xbox or Nintendo, so brands often pile everything they've got into their PS5 releases. That's why most of the top controllers will see you closer to $200 than the DualSense's $75 MSRP.
Those third party alternatives are also limited on the PS5 features they can play with, and that's where the DualSense Edge comes in. Adaptive triggers are my favorite part of playing on PS5, and that was highlighted to me after my time testing the Scuf Omega. That extra level of immersion goes a long way, it turns out, and I truly missed it when playing with a gamepad three times the price of my go-to Sony pad.
It's why I'm considering the DualSense Edge for the first time this year. If you, like me, typically stick to single-player story-focused adventures on the console, it's well worth weighing up how much those triggers impact your day to day play.
Yet to work out whether you love or hate Marvel's Wolverine? The audience-splitted Insomniac adventure has stuck to its MSRP since launch earlier this year, but both Amazon and PS Direct have it for $20 off ahead of Black Friday. That's a drop from $69.99 to $49.97 (in Amazon's case, Sony is a few pennies over), making it cheaper than ever before.
Where do we stand? We gave it a 3/5 stars in our own review. That hacking and slashing runs well, with a nice amount of variety to combat and story-pushing mechanics. Inconsistency and a messy story do hold it back though.
Why the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is one of our top picks this week
The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited has soared to the top of our Xbox recommendation list, and Amazon's 25% discount couldn't have come at a better time. We awarded the pro controller 4.5/5 stars in our review - for those after an all-rounder, it doesn't get better than the premium feel, additional functionality, and wealth of extra buttons here.
Alternatives like the (today slightly cheaper) Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded, have the edge in competitive shoot-outs (that one's down to $129.99 at Amazon, more on that in a moment). With a far sturdier build feel, adjustable grip weights, and a reassuring approach to generalist play (this thing prioritizes comfort just as much as it does speed, which shouldn't be taken for granted), though, Nacon still wins early Black Friday deals.
Switch 2 players, I'm talking to you. The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 finally launched in August this year, bringing adjustable capacitive thumbsticks, four back buttons, and a chunky ergonomic shell to the handheld experience. We rated it 4/5 stars in our review, with that $99.99 price tag contributing heavily to its missing full marks.
Amazon has rectified that problem once in its early Black Friday deals over the last few weeks. The gamepad dropped to $79.99 in sales towards the end of October, but we haven't seen the same discount replicated since. In my experience, these kinds of savings typically return once the heat is on, so it's worth keeping a close eye on the numbers here.
Ghost of Yotei hasn't seen all too many discounts in 2026 so far, but Amazon has dropped $20 off its $69.99 price ahead of Black Friday. That would be a record-low, if it wasn't for PS Direct. You'll find the physical game for $34.99 on Sony's own shelves right now, a real record-breaker.
PSA: Amazon's official early Black Friday deals start on November 19
Amazon may be matching other retailers' early Black Friday deals this week, with those PS5 controller and game sales going particularly hard, but the site's own discounts don't officially start until November 19. If you can tear your eyes away from Leonida, that is.
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