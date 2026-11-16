You can see The Rings of Power season 3's epic One Ring episode early, but only in theaters

Good news Lord of the Rings fans, you can see the penultimate episode of The Rings of Power season 3 two days early, but you'll have to head to the movie theater.
On Monday, November 23, The Rings of Power season 3 episode 7 will screen in 662 selected theaters in nine countries, including the US and UK, according to The Lord of the Rings Fan Club. Check out the poster below.
It is not out of the ordinary for huge shows to send anticipated episodes to the big screen. On New Year's Eve 2025, Netflix showed the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 across the US and overseas in over 600 locations. More recently, Prime Video screened The Boys series finale in cinemas in the US. However, you may be wondering why Amazon is choosing to screen the penultimate episode rather than the finale. Well, that is because the seventh episode finally shows the forging of the One Ring.
25 years after the first Lord of the Rings movie hit screens, fans will finally get to see The One Ring to Rule Them All being made. So, it's fair to say that it's a long time coming. The sequence is so important, as it is the catalyst that set the whole franchise in motion. We know that The Ring will eventually make its way to The Shire, where Frodo and the Fellowship set out to destroy it. Though the movies reference the sequence, we never actually see the full forging, showing Sauron binding himself to the ring inside the fires of Mount Doom.
Everything has been leading up to this. As we have seen in The Rings of Power so far, Sauron has been on a quest to forge the One Ring to unlock his ultimate power and rule over Middle-earth. However, we still have a way to go before the Dark Lord reaches Mount Doom. The Rings of Power returned to Prime this November with a stacked four-episode premiere. Episodes 5 and 6 are set to land on the streamer on Wednesday, November 18, which continues Sauron's hunt for the Elves and Dwarves.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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