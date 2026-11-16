James Gunn debunks "untrue" rumor that "sweeping changes" are being made to Man of Tomorrow

Despite being ousted from DC Studios in the wake of Skydance Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros., James Gunn has still found time to debunk rumors about the status of upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.
Writing on Threads – where else? – Gunn stated, "There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made."
The ex-DC Studios co-CEO added, "No one from Skydance has even seen the movie – the only people that have are [fellow ex-co-CEO] Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false."
Whispers had circulated that Skydance would be getting more hands-on with Man of Tomorrow as its new DCU vision began to take shape.
In early November, Gunn and Safran stepped down as heads of DC Studios, with one-time Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham taking over from December 1. In a statement, Gunn admitted he was "incredibly relieved to get back to pure filmmaking" but little is known at this current juncture about what will happen with the overall vision put forth by Gunn as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.
Man of Tomorrow, meanwhile, features a who's who of the DCU, including David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Milly Alcock, Aaron Pierre, and Xolo Mariduena. Matthew Lillard is also in the cast, with the actor confirming he will play an original character not found in the comic books.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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