James Gunn is "incredibly relieved" amid surprise DC Studios shake-up, but says "the characters we set up will live on"

James Gunn has released a separate, lengthy statement amid the news that he and co-CEO Peter Safran are no longer the heads of DC Studios.
"There have been so many highs along the way: releasing Superman and Clayface, making Peacemaker, reading the scripts to The People Vs., the entire process of Man of Tomorrow, which thus far has been the best filmmaking experience of my life, and numerous other moments," Gunn wrote on his personal Instagram account.
Gunn also lamented that he "disliked the at-times corporate nature of the job" and had the "most difficulty" with "dividing my time between projects I’m incredibly passionate about and the ones I’m not so much and all the things I have to do as a studio head."
"So, yes, I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking. That's not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we've just been engaged on another DC project which I'm writing, and we'll see where it goes after that. And of course, the characters we set up will live on." You can read the full statement below.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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