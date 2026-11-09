Days before GTA 6, crime game for "thousands of players" blows up on Steam despite 50% positive reviews and gen AI use

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GTA Online at home, anyone?

Rob Run
(Image credit: Kefir)
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There's no shortage of viral multiplayer games to be found on Steam, from the Prop Hunt-like Meccha Chameleon to older gems like Lethal Company – and, now, Rob Run.

If you've not yet heard of it yourself, Rob Run is, as per its official Steam page, "a brutal crime sandbox featuring thousands of players."

It's a sort of virtual take on cops and robbers, it seems, having folks take on the role of either police officers or… well, the criminals that they're pursuing. As you can imagine, this premise – one especially intriguing ahead of GTA 6 this month – is perfect for silly clips and funny moments shared with pals.

The thing is, though, Rob Run isn't entirely without its fair share of controversies – even if it seems like a great "GTA Online at home," so to speak.

First, it's important to note that its Steam listing includes an eye-catching AI disclosure: "AI is used in the creation of certain graphic elements." Second, the game has "Mixed" reviews so far. While you'll find a good few positive comments, the negative feedback is hard to miss.

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Some reviews keep it simple, like one that just reads, "trash game." Others, however, go into detail. For example, folks criticize its solo play: "Playing SOLO is a struggle. If it's not a team of cops, it's a team of robbers killing you." Others complain that they can't even log in to servers to play online.

There are also, unsurprisingly, performance concerns throughout the responses as well. But, again, it's not all negative. Positive reviews see fans praising Rob Run for its "good concept" and "fun" gameplay.

Me, though? I'm not sure I'd give this one a go myself just yet – but perhaps I shouldn't even be considering it with reports of the GTA 6 launch files already hinting at online multiplayer circulating.

Obviously, though, the two are still different in concept… I simply jest. As for Rob Run, it's free-to-play, so I suppose you wouldn't need to break the bank to try it, either.

Searching for something else to wishlist? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond for more.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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