World of Warcraft: Forever fans say Horde is destroying PvP, beg Blizzard to address the new MMO's "faction imbalance"

So, what imbalance would that be? Well, it has to do with the game's two factions – because of course it does.
You've got the Alliance and the Horde, each encompassing unique races (and within them, unique racial abilities that prove more powerful in either PvE or PvP), and they're, as always, at war with one another. You can choose to sit it out altogether by picking a realm that's strictly PvE, or opt for a challenge on the PvP server.
The thing is, said challenge isn't fair so far as the chart between Alliance and Horde players is heavily skewed toward the latter – and because of that, folks with Alliance characters aren't able to do… well, much of anything.
As one fan puts it over on Reddit, "PvP realms are currently unplayable as Alliance." They go on to allege "there's literally 50% more Horde" players, and as a result, it's "an unplayable gankfest for Alliance."
Questing feels "impossible" – and they're not alone in thinking so. Another thread argues that "faction imbalance is going to kill the PvP server," worrying that "if nothing changes, this will only get worse. Alliance players will increasingly quit or reroll PvE, further worsening the imbalance and encouraging even more Alliance players to leave."
They fear "Horde character creation" will end up "permanently locked," too.
This dissatisfaction comes from Blizzard's own past promises of a "faction-balanced PvP server" – and, again, it's visible just about everywhere online right now… even on the studio's official forums, where players similarly declare "The faction imbalance in WoW: Forever PvP is MASSIVE."
They beg Blizzard "PLEASE DO NOT LIFT THE HORDE FACTION LOCK," saying "restrictions need to remain STRICTLY enforced" for the time being.
It's a lot, to put it lightly, and it's evidently on many players' minds. While I'm not a PvPer myself, I'd wager Blizzard will have to address the debacle further in the future – so, as World of Warcraft: Forever churns on, we might see sort of fix soon.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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