Star Wars fans are once again debating one of the saga's biggest plot holes – and it still doesn't make sense 49 years later

Star Wars fans are once again debating a pesky plot hole in A New Hope, which still doesn't make sense some 49 years later.
In A New Hope, Luke Skywalker and his uncle Owen Lars bring home two droids: R2-D2 and C-3PO. In the scene, the pair appears to be meeting the droids for the very first time. It's revealed in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, however, that Owen not only knew C-3PO, but that the droid lived in Owen's home for quite some time. So why doesn't Owen recognize him later in Episode 4?
"Owen treating droids like kitchen appliances makes total sense. And Obi-Wan is in witness protection, he's not about to go "hey, it's that Roomba from the Clone Wars," one fan wrote in the r/StarWars subreddit.
"Given that 3PO was probably the equivalent of a vacuum cleaner for the Lars family, that's hardly surprising," wrote another.
"He's a common model. People are saying Anakin built him from scraps, sure. But he didn't invent protocol droids. He just scrapped one together," one fan said.
"How people view droids seem to be very personal. Some view them as pets, others as an assistant, while I think most would just see them as household tools," someone else said. "For example, when you see a Dyson Vacuum, do you ever say, 'That’s my Dyson'?"
However, this is perhaps the most plausible fan theory: "Because contrary to what others may say, Lucas made it up as he went along."
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Despite A New Hope being the first movie released in the franchise, it's technically the fourth episode. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, released in 1999, is Episode 1, with Attack of the Clones serving as Episode 2, and Revenge of the Sith as Episode 3. The most likely reason why Owen doesn't recognize C-3PO is because George Lucas wrote and released A New Hope first... before figuring anything else out by way of backstory. Owen owning C-3PO in Attack of the Clones, which was released in 2002, was probably written with the intention of continuity... but ended up creating a massive continuity error.
The most satisfying in-universe theory, however, is that Owen Lars saw C-3PO as just another household appliance, and therefore didn't recognize him all those years later.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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