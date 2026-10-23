Star Wars introduces two new names for the Force to describe the light and dark side

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Star Wars has introduced a new way of talking about the Force

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
(Image credit: LucasFilm/Disney)
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Star Wars has introduced a new way of referring to the Force, and it's connected to Kylo Ren.

The new terminology comes from the Fall of Kylo Ren comic series by Charles Soule and Will Sliney. Per ScreenRant, after it was earlier revealed that the Knights of Ren call the dark side "The Shadow," it turns out that the light side is called "The Shine." That's revealed by Tava Ren, the woman who led the Knights of Ren after Kylo Ren allied with the First Order.

Plus, the latest issue, #3, sees Tava Ren referring to someone as potentially "radiant," possibly meaning Force-sensitive.

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It remains to be seen how this new way of describing the Force might affect the broader Star Wars lore, but, for now, they're interesting details that make the galaxy feel much bigger and more lived-in.

Next up for Star Wars is Ahsoka season 2, which also looks set to develop our understanding of the Force thanks to the inclusion of the Mortis gods and the World Between Worlds.

"It's definitely a thing," Dave Filoni has previously said of the gods factoring into Ahsoka season 2.

"It was so surprising when George [Lucas] created these archetype god characters," he also explained. "What were we examining there in Clone Wars? What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power. For a Jedi, I think it's a natural story path to get into these questions."

Ahsoka season 2 arrives on January 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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