6 years after it was first announced, Taika Waititi confirms his Star Wars movie has been "put on ice"

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Taika Waititi confirms his long-awaited Star Wars movie has been put on hold

Taika Waititi in a pink suit
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over six years after the project entered development, Taika Waititi's long-gestating Star Wars movie written by Tony McNamara has been put on hold.

"I hate to break this to you, but we're going to actually put it on ice, and we're working on a different thing together," said Waititi to Inverse. "It's very iced. I've got about four other movies I'm trying to do."

Waititi didn't reveal which project he and Poor Things screenwriter McNamara are now working on in place of the sci-fi flick, but the filmmaker has a bunch of titles already in the works, including a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie and the What We Do In The Shadows sequel. However, Waititi isn't saying goodbye to Star Wars for good, as he added, "Ice ages do come to an end. Who knows?"

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The untitled Star Wars movie was announced way back in 2020 with Waititi and 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns attached. In 2022, then Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Total Film that the film was headed for a "late 2023" release. But that never came to fruition. Then at Star Wars Celebration 2025, it was announced that McNamara had joined on as the new writer. Waititi never shared an official synopsis, but the filmmaker had hinted that the movie would expand the Star Wars universe.

As of right now, the only Star Wars movie to have a solid release date is Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy. The Ryan Gosling starrer has finished filming and is heading to cinemas on May 28, 2027. Beyond that, not including Waititi's project, seven other upcoming Star Wars movies have been announced but are all still waiting for release dates and production status updates.

Over on the small screen, there are four shows currently in the works in the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Ahsoka season 2 is next up and is targeting a January 20, 2027 release on Disney Plus. Maul: Shadow Lord has also been reviewed for a second season. Many Star Wars projects have been scrapped over the past few years, including The Hunt for Ben Solo and Marvel boss Kevin Feige's mysterious project.

For more, check out our ranking of the best Star Wars movies and keep up with the Star Wars timeline with our deep dive on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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