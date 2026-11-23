"We were going to do a Ben Solo movie and that didn't happen," Driver told the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast. "And we worked on it for a long time. Just to highlight, Soderbergh did that for nothing, because we were given a lot of confidence that – Kathy's [Kathleen Kennedy] like, 'We have a 100% approval rate.'
"And we worked on it. No one's paying us to work on it," he continued. "The only reason why we're working on it was because we fucking loved the idea, how we wanted to do it, and I loved that character. And that was it. That was our guiding principle. All the money stuff came later. And we were trying to figure out how to make it cheap so they could let us do what we wanted to do. So, that was a bummer."
As for the reason why the film was rejected, Driver said: "Well, the explanation I was told – I'm not going to guess someone else's intention – but the reason that we got was because Ben Solo was dead. That was the response that we got."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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