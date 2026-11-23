Original Final Fantasy 7 director Yoshinori Kitase says he wanted to make more drastic changes in the remake series, but FF7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi reined him in.
Potential spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth follow.
Those of you who have played through Final Fantasy 7 Remake will know that there's some shenanigans going on. While there are some differences throughout, the end of the Remake goes off the rails with some major changes, reveals that reshape what the game is, and some proper JRPG nonsense (affectionately) which sets up the Remake series as almost a sequel rather than a remake. I personally had chalked this up to Square Enix icon Tetsuya Nomura given how convoluted Kingdom Hearts is at times, but turns out Nomura wasn't the Final Fantasy 7 alumnus trying to make changes.
Speaking at G-CON 2026 in Busan (attended by Inven), Kitase says he wanted to make even more drastic changes to the game, and since it was a remake, they could disregard the original to some degree. One noted change was an early design for the iconic Mako Reactor shown during the intro; concept art shows a massive structure with protruding spikes shooting out mako, while the final version closely mirrored the PS1 game's design.
Kitase notes that it was actually the new generation of developers, led by Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Hamaguchi, who fought to preserve the original game's strengths. Kitase noted that, during the design of the Mako Reactor, he realized that directors must respect the visual impressions players have held on to.
Ultimately, any changes to any remake – especially Final Fantasy 7, probably the most requested remake in history at that point – will be controversial to some. But frankly I'd love to see more remakes take big swings like Final Fantasy 7 and Resident Evil do, where it's a remake in the film sense – telling roughly the same story in a different way – as opposed to safer 1:1 remakes.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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