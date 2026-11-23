Many fans feel that Sunrise on the Reaping dumbs down a lot of Hunger Games lore, constantly repeating and spelling out information that fans will already know from previous movies. This happens multiple times in the movie, such as Snow naming his past love, Lucy Gray, and the scene where Haymitch sees Asterid and Burdock Everdeen walking through the woods with baby Katniss, where they proceed to mention her name multiple times. These are details we didn't need to be reminded of
"My issue with the movie isn’t even the book inaccuracies, but that everything was stated so directly. Why is Snow saying, "Haymitch, I am punishing you by pressing buttons in the games to make mutts target your allies. As if the audience can’t put 2+2 together," said one fan. Another added, "I miss when movies trusted their audiences to pick up on the subtext… Everything is being dumbed down these days to accommodate people doomscrolling on their phones while watching."
Fans are also taking issue with parts of the book being left out, including the reason for Maysilee's death. In the movie, we see Maysilee die after being attacked by birds that were programmed to target just her. It seems as though the Capitol targeted Maysilee to punish Haymitch. But in the book, the gamemakers seek Maysilee out because she killed a bunch of gamemakers who entered the arena earlier on.
But that scene was filmed. However, director Francis Lawrence decided to cut it because it didn't fit in with Haymitch's story. "It's probably the most debated sequence," said Lawrence to CinemaBlend, "Because of that action with the gamemakers and because of the fight that happens with Maysilee and Haymitch after. It was a fight that was about implicit submission, and the argument that some of us had was that he was no longer submitting… so it didn't feel like it thematically fit."
Alas, if Lawrence were to adapt the whole book, he would have needed to make more than one movie. Complaints aside, the movie is going down a treat with others. Sunrise on the Reaping stands at a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned a whopping $225 million worldwide during its opening weekend.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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