If you were waiting for Black Friday to upgrade your Xbox gaming experience, then you'll be pretty glad to know that you don't need to wait at all. Not all retailers have begun their discounts yet, but some have, and some top picks have already been brought down to their lowest-ever prices.
Early Black Friday sales at Walmart have come to a selection of gaming tech, including many kinds of Xbox accessory. Most of these deals are on controllers and headsets, the two most common kind of peripheral sold for Microsoft's console, but I've found some useful other items reduced too. The deals you'll find below are all from brands we trust, and many of the discounts beat what other retailers are offering right now too.
Not only does Walmart seem to be one of the few brands with an early Black Friday deal on this advanced Xbox controller, but it's reduced $20 further than it's gone in the past. The catch? Only the white model is discounted/
Don't need the top-end Xbox controller? Several colors of the standard model are also reduced, for if you've broken your first or want some couch gameplay. This isn't a new low price for the controller, but it's the usual discount price, and we don't always see as many colorways reduced.
Happy with a wired Xbox controller? We praised the G7 SE as a solid budget pick, and now it's 45% off. The black model is slightly cheaper than the rest, enough that it beats a similar discount on the G7 SE on Amazon.
If you want to modify how your controller feels, for more competitive responses or just comfort, then thumb grips can really help. GameSir is a reliable maker of them, and several color packs are discounted; black is the cheapest at nearly half off.
This modest discount on a 4.5-star rated pair of headphones might be enough to sway the needle if you've been considering them. Just note: there's a much better discount on the Stealth 600 available from other retailers, but as far as I can find, that's just on the PS5 model. The Xbox version, like this one, generally isn't reduced by as much.
Logitech's recent premium racing wheel got a near-perfect review from us. The saving isn't massive, but that's because of how recent this model is. $30 off is the first discount for racing gamers who want a top-end piece of kit.
It's impossible to know whether these deals will be beaten over Black Friday, whether it's from Walmart or other retailers. It's very possible that some of these items will go cheaper in the sales, but it's far from guaranteed.
There's another reason to go for these Walmart sales though, and it's all about timing. You see, these discounts are live now, several days ahead of Black Friday, and there's a good chance you'll get them before November 27 (the titular Friday). So you can enjoy them sooner.
Not only that, but items often sell out over Black Friday; buying them now guarantees you'll be able to enjoy the discount. Even if you do get a cheaper item from another retailer in the sales, there's no guarantee you'll receive it in due time. I've heard horror stories of items bought in Black Friday sales taking months to arrive. There's a much lesser chance of that if you buy in advance.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.